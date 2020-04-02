Man kills two people, shoots self in Mount Airy, Carroll County sheriff says

Two people were killed in a shooting in Mount Airy on Thursday afternoon, and the shooter is dead as well, police have confirmed.
Police from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Airy Police Department and Howard County Police Department, as well as Maryland State Police and Maryland Natural Resources Police, responded to the 7900 block of Bennett Branch Road to a 911 call for shots fired at 2:50 p.m.
According to Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees, there were two victims, one male and one female.
The male was found by the first responding unit with gunshot wounds still alive soon after the call, DeWees said in a news conference at the scene. Units began CPR on the male until medics arrived on the scene soon after. The male was transported to the nearby fairgrounds to await a Maryland State Police helicopter, but he died before the helicopter arrived.
Units encountered the female subject about 500 feet off the road and was pronounced dead on the scene by Mount Airy medics, DeWees said.
Police are not releasing the identities of the victims or the suspect.
Multiple witnesses were able to help police identify a suspect, DeWees said. Police tracked the suspect to what they believe is his residence in Montgomery County, near Gaithersburg.
Montgomery County police went to that home, where the suspect committed suicide after a brief stand-off with police, DeWees said.
