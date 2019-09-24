Mount Airy man faces assault charges after allegedly cutting woman with 10-inch knife

A Mount Airy man faces assault charges after allegedly punching and cutting a woman Monday.
Ronald Walter Grochowski Jr., 43, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and use of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure. As of Sept. 24, he was being held without bond.
According to the statement of charges, Grochowski got into a verbal argument and as the victim tried to leave Grochowski grabbed her and pulled her back. Grochowski allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife with a serrated edge of about 10 inches in length and cut the victim’s left arm.
The victim ran outside and told police she was then pushed down the steps by Grochowski, who proceeded to climb on top of her and punch her three times on the right side of her temple, according to the statement.
A Carroll County Sheriff’s Office called to the scene noted a cut of what appeared to be about 3 inches in length as well as what appeared to be fresh blood on her chest and a large amount of redness covering the entire upper part of her back, according to the statement.
Grochowski has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 23.