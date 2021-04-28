Mount Airy police officer treated after allegedly being kicked in the head by Frederick woman

A Mount Airy police officer was allegedly kicked in the head and needed medical treatment after responding to a call for a person having a behavioral health emergency Monday afternoon.
Leslie Anne Vincent, 38, of Frederick, was charged with felony second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, as well as misdemeanor counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstruction and hindering on Monday, according to electronic court records. She posted $20,000 cash bond and was released Tuesday. A trial is scheduled for July 9.
According to a Mount Airy Police Department news release, when police responded to the call in the 900 block of Merridale Blvd., in Mount Airy, at 3:49 p.m. Monday, a person allegedly wielded a pump action shotgun, was verbally confrontational and pointed the gun in the direction of police officers.
“The officers took a tactical position and began giving the suicidal subject verbal commands and immediately implemented de-escalation tactics, engaging the subject in dialogue,” the release states.
Police said a family member, later identified as Vincent, was present and was told to leave the area but refused to do so. She attempted to charge at police and rushed through one officer, but was intercepted by a second officer before she could reach the front door.
The release states she was moved to “a safer location” but continued resisting and fighting with police. Vincent was handcuffed and taken to the ground. However, she managed to “land a kick to the right side of one of the officer’s head, causing pain and disorientation,” according to the release.
Police said the officer received medical treatment on site and Vincent was taken into custody while another officer continued working with the person in distress. “The officer was successful in de-escalating the situation and the subject was taken into custody peacefully and was subsequently transported to Carroll Hospital,” the release states.
The injured officer was also taken to Carroll Hospital, where he was treated and released.
“Officers deal with these types of incidents frequently on a daily basis and it often goes unnoticed,” Doug Reitz, chief of Mount Airy Police Department, said in the release, in which he thanked Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company, the Carroll and Frederick County Sheriff’s Offices, Maryland State Police, and Carroll County Emergency Operations Center telecommunications professionals for their assistance.
“While this was a situation that had the potential of ending tragically, we are able to report one of the best possible outcomes due to the officers’ training and experience along with the unified response of allied agencies.”