A Mount Airy man faces an assault charge after he allegedly punched another man Jan. 20.
Stephen M. Broseker, 29, of the 100 block of N. Towne Court was charged with one count of second-degree assault, according to online court records. Broseker is being held without bond.
According to charging documents, Broseker was in a verbal altercation with the victim that turned violent. The victim claims that Broseker walked toward him, raising his two hands and began striking him with closed fists. Broseker claims that the victim was facing away from him and went to grab a knife from the kitchen drawer, at which point Broseker started hitting him.
Upon responding, the charging documents state, police noticed visible injuries to the victim’s face.
According to the charging documents, the victim was bleeding from the mouth, had a small cut below the left side of his nose and a small cut under his right eye, and was cradling his left hand, saying it might be injured. He was taken to a hospital to treat his injuries.
Broseker told police that he “wailed on him,” according to the charging documents, and he reported no injuries to police. He was arrested and taken to the Carroll County Detention Center.
Broseker has a court date scheduled for March 18. He is being represented by the Carroll County Public Defender’s Office.