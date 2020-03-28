Mount Airy man arrested twice in one day, charged with assault, threatening arson

A Mount Airy man was arrested twice in one day for allegedly harassing a Sykesville woman at her home, police reports indicate.
Dean D. Hardy, 50, of the 700 block of Robinwood Drive, was charged March 7 with threatening arson, second-degree assault, trespassing, theft, and two counts related to burglary, online court records show. Later that day, he was charged with another count of second-degree assault. Hardy was released on recognizance two days later.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Sykesville address at about 12:40 p.m. on March 7 for a reported assault, according to charging documents. The woman told police Hardy wanted to retrieve a shirt from her residence, and she told him he was not allowed at her home, charging documents state. In their communications, Hardy sent a text message to the woman that appeared to threaten arson, charging documents read.
Hardy came to the woman’s home, entered without knocking, and rummaged through her room for his shirt, according to charging documents. When he saw the woman was filming him, he tried to take the camera from her, then Hardy shoved her from behind, risking her falling down the stairs, charging documents state. Hardy then went into the woman’s garage, took a tool bag with approximately $1,100-worth of tools, threw garbage into her vehicle, and left the car door open in an attempt to drain the battery, charging documents read.
Later that day, at approximately 3:40 p.m., police returned to the Sykesville residence for another report of assault, according to a separate charging document.
Hardy took the woman’s mail and threw it in the driveway, and he also grabbed her arms to try to take her phone, which she was using to film him, charging documents state. The deputy asked Hardy if he had the tools he took from the residence earlier, and showed police a tool box in his vehicle, charging documents read. A neighbor told police they heard screaming earlier and saw mail scattered on the driveway and Hardy nearby, who looked agitated, according to charging documents.
The woman whose home Hardy entered said Hardy came over and locked himself in a bedroom, charging documents state, and later pinned the woman against her vehicle in the garage to keep her from leaving. While the woman was trapped, Hardy tried to take her phone, the woman managed to call 911, and Hardy let go, running back into the house, charging documents state. Hardy cleaned up the mail and left, then returned when police arrived, charging documents read.
Police wrote that they saw marks on the woman’s arms.
When reached by phone, Hardy said he wanted to speak to his attorney before deciding whether to comment. There was no attorney listed for Hardy in online court records.
Hardy has a court date scheduled for April 1 for the first incident and a May 13 date for the second, online court records show.