Police search for motorcycle rider accused of assaulting a man in Finksburg

Maryland State Police are looking for a motorcyclist after they say he punched a man at a Finksburg intersection last month, injuring him so severely that he was hospitalized.

According to a statement from police, a man got off a red and white sport-style motorcycle and punched a person who was seated in his truck at the intersection of Baltimore Avenue and Emory Road in Finksburg. The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on June 22, according to a Maryland State Police news release.

Advertisement

The victim was taken to Carroll Hospital. Police did not provide an update of his condition.

Police say the suspect is said to be in his mid-20s with a mustache, wearing a full-face helmet without a face shield and dark-colored gloves, the news release states.

Advertisement

Police are looking for the suspect and trying to figure out what led to the attack, according to state police spokesman Ron Snyder. “This is all the information we have on this case at this time,” he said.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call the police at 410-386-3000.