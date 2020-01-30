A Baltimore man is accused of using using counterfeit money and stealing more than $800 worth of items from Walmart in Westminster.
Milton David Nelson, 65, is charged with three counts of possessing/issuing false currency, two counts of theft of between $100 and $1,500 and one count of theft scheme, all misdemeanors. Nelson was arrested by a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Jan. 22 and released the next day after posting $3,500 in unsecured personal bond.
The Sheriff’s Office was called on Jan. 22 by a Westminster Walmart employee after a man, later identified as Nelson, made two purchases with what was determined to be counterfeit currency, and subsequently left his wallet at the counter while checking out. According to charging documents, four serial numbers were shared among nine bills used during the two transactions. All of the bills contained blue strips that were not reflective, as they would be on real bills, and also had no watermark, another sign of a counterfeit.
The bills were used to purchase a $269 Shark vacuum at 6:18 that evening with three fake $100 bills, according to charging documents, and six minutes later the man returned to the same register and purchased $523.76 worth of merchandise with six fake $100 bills. He received change during both transactions. Security footage and still photos were reviewed and the deputy was able to view the person accused of passing the fake bills. Shortly thereafter, Nelson returned to the Walmart to claim his wallet.
According to charging documents, the deputy made contact with Nelson, allegedly still wearing the same clothes seen in security footage, who indicated the wallet was his but denied any involvement with counterfeit currency.
He was arrested, taken to central booking and searched, at which point a counterfeit $50 bill was located in between pant layers, behind his left knee.
No phone number was listed for Nelson on charging documents. A hearing is scheduled for April 7 in Carroll County District Court.