The Sheriff’s Office was called on Jan. 22 by a Westminster Walmart employee after a man, later identified as Nelson, made two purchases with what was determined to be counterfeit currency, and subsequently left his wallet at the counter while checking out. According to charging documents, four serial numbers were shared among nine bills used during the two transactions. All of the bills contained blue strips that were not reflective, as they would be on real bills, and also had no watermark, another sign of a counterfeit.