A Westminster man faces assault charges for allegedly punching another inmate and shoving a corrections officer at the Carroll County Detention Center, police say.
Fabian S. Millberry, 26, of the unit block of Charles Street, has been charged with second-degree assault and second-degree assault of a correctional facility employee. Millberry was being held without bond at the detention center on charges of assault and theft related to an alleged robbery and beating of a man at Westminster City Park in November.
Camera footage appeared to show a corrections deputy attempting to break up a fight between Millberry and another inmate Jan. 17 at approximately 8 p.m., according to charging documents.
The other inmate, who was not charged as of Wednesday, got on top of Millberry and punched him, then another inmate separated the two, charging documents read. When the corrections deputy arrived, Millberry moved toward the inmate he’d been fighting and the deputy stepped between them with his hands up. As Millberry moved toward the other inmate, the deputy put a hand on Millberry’s arm, Millberry pushed the hand away and then shoved the deputy’s chest, according to charging documents.
The deputy was uninjured, charging documents state.
A court date is set for March 18.