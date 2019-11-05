A Westminster man and woman face assault and robbery charges after they allegedly “jumped” a man at Westminster City Park and took his cellphone Sunday.
Olivia A. Luby, 19, of the 100 block of Laurier Drive and Fabian S. Millberry, 26, of the unit block of Charles St. were each charged with first- and second-degree assault,, robbery, theft of property valued less than $100, and conspiring to commit first-degree assault, online court records show.
Both were being held without bond as of a Tuesday bail review, according to online court records.
According to the statement of probable cause, the victim was “hanging out” at the park near the basketball courts with Luby, Millberry and another man at about 6 p.m. when they robbed him. The third person involved was not charged as of noon Tuesday.
Luby, Millberry and the third person “jumped” the victim and struck him until he fell, then stomped and kicked him in the torso and head, according to the statement. The victim said he did not know what caused the incident and said they took his TracFone cellphone before fleeing on foot, the statement reads.
The victim told Westminster police he was unconscious for about 10 minutes, then walked to the Carroll County Public Library branch in Westminster and asked someone to call an ambulance, according to the statement. An injury to the victim’s jaw made it difficult for him to speak to police, but he wrote down the names of the accused, who were known to him prior to the incident, the statement reads.
Medics said the victim possibly suffered a “severely” broken jaw, and he had a “significant” amount of blood in his mouth and on his face, according to the statement. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, the statement reads.
Police found a white jacket, possibly the victim’s, with blood on it laying on the ground near the basketball courts, according to the statement.
Luby and Millberry each have court appearances scheduled for Dec. 4. No attorney information was listed Tuesday for either defendant in online court records.