Westminster man charged with assaulting police officers, resisting arrest

A Westminster man is accused of second-degree assault and resisting arrest after he allegedly pushed and grabbed police officers while they tried to arrest him.
Fabian S. Millberry, 26, of the unit block of Charles Street, is charged with resisting arrest, obstructing and hindering a police investigation, and two counts of second-degree assault, according to online court records. Millberry is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail as of Wednesday morning, online court records show.
According to the statement of probable cause, Westminster Police went to the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Westminster to find a wanted person, and when the officers tried to enter the apartment to get her, Millberry slammed the door shut on the police. The property manager entered the residence first, then told police the wanted woman was inside and to come get her, according to the statement.
One officer tried to keep the door open with his foot, and when the police got inside, Millberry pushed one officer and refused to put his hands behind his back, the statement reads. One officer used his stun gun on Millberry, according to the statement. While an officer tried to search him, Millberry grabbed the officer’s “right plantar” and middle finger and wouldn’t let go, the statement reads.
Millberry was taken to central booking, where a Brillo pad with the residue of a suspected controlled dangerous substance was found in his pocket, according to the statement.
It’s unclear what the person was wanted for or whether she was arrested or charged.
No attorney for Millberry was listed in online court records. A court date is scheduled for Oct. 22.