A Westminster man faces a second-degree assault charge after police say he punched a man in the face.
Michael D. Wine, 23, was released on recognizance Jan. 15, online court records indicate.
Westminster police arrived to a residence at about 1:07 a.m. to find a distraught man whose face was swollen and red under his left eye, according to charging documents. The victim told police he and Wine had been drinking heavily earlier that evening, then Wine punched him in the face because the victim frequently speaks to Wine’s fiancée, charging documents state. The victim struck Wine back, but no charges were filed against him in online court records.
Police saw Wine had small cuts and blood on his fingers, according to charging documents. Wine held out his arms to police and said he didn’t “know why I did that to” the victim, charging documents state.
Wine was taken to central booking without incident, charging documents read.
Wine has a court date set for March 18. There was no attorney listed for Wine in online court records.
“I wish I could take back everything that happened,” Wine said when reached by phone Monday morning.