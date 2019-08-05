Detention Center inmate charged after allegedly writing letter asking friend to ‘take care of’ witness

An inmate at Carroll County Detention Center who allegedly wrote to a friend asking him to keep a witness from testifying has been charged with four counts related to inhibiting testimony, according to court documents.
Andrew M. Miceli, 19, formerly of Upperco, was charged Aug. 1 and held without bond, online court documents show.
According to the statement of charges, Miceli wrote a letter while he was in jail in May, which was returned to the sender due to an incorrect address and then opened by an officer at the detention center. The returned letter was opened for “security reasons,” according to the statement.
Miceli wrote, “First is first, [name redacted], take care of him before I have court and make sure he doesn’t testify. I may be able to beat this case and come home, especially if he doesn’t show and testify,” according to the statement.
The person Miceli wanted Thomas “to take care of” had gone to Westminster Police May 8 to report Miceli for allegedly robbing him, the statement reads.
Since the letter never reached Thomas, Miceli’s request was never carried out, the statement reads.