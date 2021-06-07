Westminster man charged with assault at Union Bridge 7-Eleven

A Westminster man is facing assault and false imprisonment charges after an incident at the Union Bridge 7-Eleven in late May, according to electronic court records.
Craig Allan Messick, 43, of the 3500 block of Salem Bottom Road, is charged with first-degree assault, a felony as well as second-degree assault, false imprisonment and disorderly conduct, according to electronic court records. He was arrested June 5 and released the same day after posting $10,000 bond.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at the Union Bridge 7-Eleven on May 22 and spoke to an employee who detailed the night’s events after Messick’ walked into the convenience store being “loud,” smelling of alcohol, making rude comments to other customers in the store for wearing masks as well as taking items and trying to put them into the pockets of the individuals he arrived with. Messick was asked to leave the story and did so, according to the witness’ account of the incident in charging documents.
At that point, Messick was observed opening a pack of firewood that was outside the store and placing one of the pieces of firewood between the two door handles, preventing those inside from exiting the building, according to charging documents. After several attempts, the employee was able to open the door and confronted Messick and told him to leave. Messick allegedly pushed and threatened the employee, then grabbed him by the neck and pushed him against the glass, keeping him pinned there until the female Messick arrived with intervened.
Charging documents indicated a red mark and discoloration on the employee’s neck. Video footage of the incident was then reviewed by police and, according to charging documents, corroborated the eyewitness account. Further investigation by the Sheriff’s Office identified Messick as the suspect.
An arrest warrant was issued May 27 and served on June 5. Electronic court records do no list when Messick will have his next hearing.