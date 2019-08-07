'Something fun for the ... patients’: Bingo event aimed at medical cannabis users in Carroll County

As the medical marijuana industry continues to grow in Carroll County, a dispensary has decided to offer some fun to it as well — with bingo.
Nature’s Care & Wellness, a medical cannabis dispensary based in Perryville, will hold what it’s describing as Carroll County’s first-ever medicated bingo on Thursday in New Windsor.
“Nature’s Care and Wellness is all about helping the community and giving back! We do a lot of patient appreciation events, as well as fundraising!” Sadie Roth, spokesperson for Carroll County for Nature’s Care and Wellness, said in a Facebook message.
The event is open to all people with a medical cannabis card, but there will be no actual smoking allowed at the event. Attendees are allowed to vape, eat edibles, and consume THC or CBD in some other way as long as they don’t use an open flame. Attendees also must bring their own medical cannabis and are not allowed to share their cannabis with others at the event.
The bingo will be held at Seasons At Magnolia Manor, at 111 South Springdale Road, from 5 to 9 p.m.
This event comes less than a month after the county’s first dispensary, Herbology, opened up in Westminster.
Nature’s Care and Wellness hopes that an event like this will help dissipate the stigma of medical marijuana users.
“We are hoping this bingo helps people realize that users of medical cannabis are just the same as anyone else! We are normal people too, not just your typical ‘stoners,’ ” Roth said in a Facebook message.
The event was formed as a way to give medical cannabis users something fun to do, seeing as there is a lack of medical cannabis-based events in the county.
“So, we were kind of thinking, you know, maybe we could get the ball rolling and do some stuff for our Carroll County residents,” Roth said. “Because our dispensary that we actually work for is in Perryville, it’s kind of hard for residents out in this area to do stuff that they’d like to do.”
Owner Bobby Lee Windsor has close ties to Carroll County, as a alumnus of North Carroll High School, and he wanted to provide more for the medical cannabis community in it.
“I just want to give back to the community because it is a county where the medical cannabis program isn’t prevalent, it’s not easy access, so one of my main focuses when I started doing delivery for medical cannabis at Nature’s Care and Wellness ... let’s make it easy access,” Windsor said.
According to Windsor, Nature’s Care and Wellness holds events that draws in people from all over, including their free annual crab feast, which is in its second year and feeds 500 people.
There will be prizes to win at the event, including cannabis baskets with different CBD and THC products, a gift certificate for a tattoo, an assortment of Maryland Lottery items, and more.
Nature’s Care and Wellness is expecting about 35 people to attend the event and had sold 20 tickets as of Friday morning. Tickets to the event are $10 and can be purchased up to the day of the event through Eventbrite, at www.eventbrite.com/e/carroll-countys-first-medicated-bingo-tickets-65221063958.
“We were trying to keep it small for the first event just to see how it goes and test out the waters, and hopefully it’s a good turnout, but I think it’s going to be great,” Roth said.
Nature’s Care and Wellness hopes to hold future events like this, according to Roth, such as a “Puff and Paint” medical cannabis painting event. They have also had events with crab cakes and cannabis in the past.
“I don’t see any activity, I don’t see anything happening in Carroll County, so I stepped up, so I’m going to do something fun for the MMCC [Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission] patients in Carroll County and allow them to have a bingo night,” Windsor said.