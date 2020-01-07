A Westminster man faces first- and second-degree assault charges after police say he choked a woman Saturday.
Robert C. McDonough, 46, is being held without bond, online court records show.
According to charging documents, a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a Westminster residence at about 10:36 p.m. for a report of an assault. There police found McDonough, who said he had a verbal altercation with a woman, charging documents state. McDonough allegedly had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.
At the residence police interviewed the woman, who said McDonough had become irate during an argument, then somehow she ended up on the sofa face-up with McDonough on top of her, according to charging documents. She told police McDonough placed his hand around her neck, put all of his body weight on top of her, and choked her for at least 30 seconds, charging documents state.
The woman said she could not breathe, and after McDonough let go she felt dizzy and vomited, charging documents read. She also had a hoarse, raspy voice, according to charging documents.
Police saw black and purple bruising on the victim’s neck and spots in her eyes indicative of being choked, charging documents state. Police arrested McDonough and took him to central booking, charging documents read.
There was no attorney listed for McDonough in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 5.