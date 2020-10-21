Former McDaniel College student gets probation for disorderly conduct after no handgun found

A former McDaniel College student previously accused of threatening another student with a handgun will serve six months of unsupervised probation for disorderly conduct.
Sean A. Brown Jr., 19, of Hyattsville pleaded not guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct under an agreed statement of facts — functionally a guilty plea — online court records show. On Friday, a judge granted probation before judgment, a period of probation that if completed successfully does not result in a criminal conviction.
According to charging documents, a student leaving the Hoover Library on the campus late at night Nov. 13 alleged Brown and a group of people approached him and his friends in the lobby, paced in front of them, and Brown drew a handgun from his waistband that he pointed at the ground. The victim had prior “disagreements” with Brown on campus, charging documents read.
Police searched Brown’s person, the scene and his dorm room, Deputy State’s Attorney Edward Coyne said, but did not find a gun. The case was resolved in a way that reflected the evidence, Coyne said, and the prosecuting attorney had extensive conversations with the victim, who did not wish to see Brown imprisoned.
Brown originally faced charges of first- and second-degree assault, possessing a handgun on his person, concealing a dangerous weapon, and possessing a firearm as a minor. The felony assault charge was dismissed Dec. 11, the charge of second-degree assault was amended to disorderly conduct Friday and the remaining charges were dismissed, according to Coyne.
A spokesperson for McDaniel College, Cheryl Knauer, confirmed Tuesday that Brown is no longer a student at the college but declined to comment on the nature of his departure, citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. He was a freshman on the Green Terror football team last year.
Brown’s attorney, from the Carroll County Public Defender’s Office, did not respond to a Tuesday request for comment.