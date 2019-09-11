Taneytown man charged with assault, intoxicated endangerment

According to the statement of probable cause, McClements argued with a woman at a Taneytown residence on Sept. 6 after he had been drinking alcohol and refused to leave. McClements grabbed the keys to the woman’s vehicle and became angrier as they argued, grabbing her arms, hair, and clothes, and raising his fist as if he was going to punch her, according to the statement. At some point, the woman’s lower lip was struck, though she wasn’t sure how or with what, and McClements also tried to burn the woman with a cigarette he was smoking, according to the statement.