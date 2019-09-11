Taneytown man charged with assault, intoxicated endangerment

A Taneytown man is charged with second-degree assault and intoxicated endangerment after he allegedly hit a woman’s lip and tried to burn her with a cigarette.
Jonathan McClements, 40, was being held without bond as of Tuesday afternoon, according to online court records.
According to the statement of probable cause, McClements argued with a woman at a Taneytown residence on Sept. 6 after he had been drinking alcohol and refused to leave. McClements grabbed the keys to the woman’s vehicle and became angrier as they argued, grabbing her arms, hair, and clothes, and raising his fist as if he was going to punch her, according to the statement. At some point, the woman’s lower lip was struck, though she wasn’t sure how or with what, and McClements also tried to burn the woman with a cigarette he was smoking, according to the statement.
The woman pushed McClements back with her foot, broke away, and called 911, the statement reads. Taneytown police saw scratches on the victim’s neck and face, according to the statement.
McClements told police he argued with the woman but could not leave when she asked because he had been drinking. McClements said he grabbed her hair but never hit her, according to the statement.
A call to the Carroll County Public Defender’s office for comment was not immediately returned. A court date was scheduled for Nov. 13.