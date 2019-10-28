A Westminster man has been charged with misdemeanor firearms charges after being found in possession of a reportedly stolen pistol on Thursday.
John Allen May III, 31, of the unit block of Ruth Shriver Road, is charged with one count each of possession of a handgun in a vehicle, possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle and the possession, sale or transfer of a stolen pistol, according to electronic court records.
Around 2:43 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, a Maryland State Police Trooper pulled May over around W. George Street and Liberty Street in Westminster, for allegedly not wearing his seat belt, according to charging documents.
When the trooper approached the red Mazda pickup truck, he could allegedly smell the odor of marijuana coming from the truck, according to charging documents, and the trooper therefore asked May to exit the truck.
After May stepped out of the truck, the trooper asked May if he had any firearms inside the vehicle, and May allegedly hesitated before telling the trooper that he had “a loaded handgun under the center of the bench seat," according to charging documents.
During a search of the truck, the trooper allegedly found a silver Taurus revolver with a black grip, loaded with .22LR ammunition, according to charging documents, and after running the gun’s serial number through a database, it was found to have been reported stolen in Pennsylvania. A bag of 2.7 grams of marijuana found in the truck was “seized for destruction.”
May was arrested at 3:18 p.m., according to charging documents, and taken to Carroll County Central Booking. According to electronic court records, May was released Friday after posting $8,000 in bail.
Reached by phone on Monday, May declined to comment.