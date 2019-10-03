A man faces charges of second-degree assault and resisting arrest after he allegedly yelled racial slurs at a group of Hispanic people, tussled with a Westminster police officer and ran away Sept. 29, police say.
Troy W. Mason, 33, also faces charges of disorderly conduct and disorderly intoxication, according to online court records. He was released on recognizance Oct. 1, online court records show.
According to the application for the statement of charges, a Westminster police officer patrolling on foot at about 2:45 a.m. heard yelling coming from the area of the unit block of West Main St. and saw Mason on the sidewalk yelling up at four Hispanic males on a second floor balcony. The residents asked Mason to leave and Mason yelled racial slurs and other profanities at them, according to the statement.
The officer told Mason he was under arrest for disorderly conduct and Mason “went rigid” and refused to put his arms behind his back, the statement reads. The officer smelled alcohol on Mason as he continued to yell, according to the statement. Mason refused to listen to the officer, and as the officer tried to take him to the ground, Mason’s shirt ripped and he broke away, the statement reads. Mason then struck the officer in the chest with his hand, knocking a radio microphone off his shirt, and ran away, according to the statement.
The officer chased Mason on foot, as did several other officers, but they were unable to catch him at that time, the statement reads.
Upon further research, the officer learned Mason had a no trespassing order for the address on the unit block of W. Main St., according to the statement. The officer noted in the report Mason has no fixed address and has been a “repeat offender and source of public disturbance” in the area for some time, the statement reads.
No phone number was listed for Mason. The Carroll County Public Defender’s Office did not wish to comment on the case when reached by phone Oct. 2. A court date is scheduled for Dec. 3.