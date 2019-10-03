The officer told Mason he was under arrest for disorderly conduct and Mason “went rigid” and refused to put his arms behind his back, the statement reads. The officer smelled alcohol on Mason as he continued to yell, according to the statement. Mason refused to listen to the officer, and as the officer tried to take him to the ground, Mason’s shirt ripped and he broke away, the statement reads. Mason then struck the officer in the chest with his hand, knocking a radio microphone off his shirt, and ran away, according to the statement.