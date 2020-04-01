Maryland State Police arrest alleged ‘known gang member,’ transport him to Carroll County

Maryland State Police arrested a “known gang member” in Frederick County on Tuesday who had a warrant out for his arrest in Carroll County, according to police.
Richard J. Haslup Jr., 32, of Thurmont was arrested by troopers of the state police Firearms Enforcement Unit for allegedly violating a probation warrant and possessing a firearm Tuesday morning, according to a state police news release. Haslup is a known Dead Man Incorporated, or DMI, gang member and is prohibited from possessing firearms, police say.
Haslup was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond Wednesday, Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees said.
Troopers served a search and seizure warrant at a Catoctin Furnace Road residence in Thurmont and found several firearms, the release states. Haslup was taken to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to answer to the probation violation, DeWees said. Additional firearm charges may be filed in Frederick County pending a review of the case with the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, according to the release.
The Maryland State Police Firearms Enforcement Unit consists of sworn troopers who are tasked with working throughout the state to identify those illegally in possession of firearms and infiltrating and dismantling criminal organizations perpetuating firearm-related violence, according to the release.
Court records for Haslup were not immediately available Wednesday.