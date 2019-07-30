Marriottsville church vandalized with swastikas, curse words, Carroll County police say

Someone spray-painted swastikas and offensive language onto Stoney Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, as well as its sign and a storehouse, over the weekend, police say.
“It looks like vandals spray-painted some bias-based words and curse words on the sign of the church and on the church itself and a storehouse building behind the church," Tim Brown, public information officer for Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, said Tuesday.
The vandalism occurred between 11:30 p.m. July 26 and 8 a.m. July 27 at 2205 Arrington Road in Marriottsville, according to Brown. A neighbor first noticed the graffiti and called police, Brown said.
Black and red spray paint was used to graffiti the church sign and several sides of the church and storehouse, according to Brown. The damage totals about $700, Brown said.
The Sheriff’s Office has “no idea of a motive at this time,” Brown said, and an investigation is ongoing. There are no suspects at this time, according to Brown.
“We haven’t seen any other incidents like this for a while," he said, adding that he was unsure of when police last responded to such an incident in that area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 410-386-5900.
A phone number for the church was not listed online.