An inmate at the Central Maryland Correctional Facility in Sykesville faces assault charges after he allegedly stabbed a fellow inmate.
Mark A. Summerville, 35, formerly of Hagerstown, is charged with first- and second-degree assault stemming from an alleged incident on July 12 at the facility in the 7300 block of Buttercup Road. He is currently incarcerated at Eastern Correctional Facility in Westover, on the Eastern Shore.
A warrant was issued Dec. 20 and was served Thursday, when he had an initial appearance in Carroll County District Court and a bail review hearing, according to electronic court records. Summerville is to remain committed pending his trial, which has not yet been set.
According to charging documents, Summerville used an “unknown object” to stab another inmate, who suffered a puncture wound to his neck and had to be taken to a Jessup hospital due the severity of the injury. Police say the incident was captured on surveillance video.
Summerville was sentenced to 20 years with six years suspended for first-degree assault in 2009.
No attorney was listed for Summerville in electronic court records.