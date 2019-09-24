Westminster man allegedly tries to force his way into store in early morning, is held without bond

A Westminster man is being held without bond on burglary and assault charges after allegedly making lewd gestures at a woman working at a convenience store and trying to enter the store while it was closed.
Mark Allan Riedel, 55, of the unit block of Charles St. in Westminster, is charged with one count each of trespassing on private property, fourth-degree burglary of a store, second-degree assault and second-degree burglary, the last of which is a felony, according to electronic court records.
At about 9 a.m. Monday, Westminster police responded to the High’s convenience store at 27 Railroad Ave. in Westminster for a report of an assault that had occurred earlier that day, according to charging documents.
A woman there told police that at about 3 a.m. Monday, she had been in the store when Riedel, whom she was familiar with from past interactions, tried to enter the store even though it did not open until 4 a.m., according to charging documents. The woman told police that she gestured for Riedel to leave, but he did not.
The woman told police that Riedel began making lewd gestures at her while pacing and looking at her through the store windows, and at one point was allegedly “humping the door,” according to charging documents, making the woman feel uncomfortable.
The woman unlocked and slightly opened the front door to ask Riedel to leave, but he allegedly grabbed her arm and tried to force his way into the store, the woman told police, according to charging documents, but the woman was finally able to close and lock the door.
The woman told police that she had called law enforcement at about 3:15 Monday morning, and that Riedel had sat on the sidewalk in front of the door at that time and that she had felt “in danger,” according to charging documents.
Police found Riedel not far from the store and informed him that a no-trespass ban against his entering the Highs property had been issued, according to charging documents, and Riedel allegedly acknowledged and signed the notice. The charging documents did not make clear at what time this happened.
But according to electronic court records, Riedel was then arrested and taken to the Carroll County Detention Center, and though he was initially held on a $5,000 bail, that was changed to held without bond after a Tuesday morning bail review hearing.
Riedel has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 22 in Carroll County District Court. No attorney was listed for him in electronic court records.