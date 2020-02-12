Westminster man charged with assault, trespassing

A Westminster man faces charges of second-degree assault and trespassing after police say he assaulted a woman in Westminster.
Mark A. Luria, 38, was released on a $2,500 bond Jan. 30, online court records show.
Residents of an apartment building told Westminster police they heard screaming, loud banging, and what sounded like a woman in distress inside one of the apartments, according to charging documents. Police arrived at about 1:16 a.m. on Jan. 29, heard screaming coming from a residence, and forced entry when no one answered the door, charging documents state. Police found a woman in the hallway of the residence with minor cuts, sores, and dried blood on her face, and discovered Luria in a bedroom, charging documents read.
The woman had a large bruise on her arm with possible puncture wounds or scrapes from a sharp object, which the woman said was from her falling on a drawer in the kitchen, according to charging documents. She complained of an ankle injury that was sustained by slipping on the kitchen floor, but police did not see any slippery residue on the floor, charging documents state.
Multiple people in the apartment building said they heard screaming and loud banging coming from the apartment and that it is an ongoing issue, charging documents read. Police noted they responded to the same residence the day before, but the residents denied any assault.
The property manager had served Luria a trespass notice Dec. 3, according to charging documents.
Police arrested Luria at about 1:50 a.m., charging documents state.
A call to Luria for comment Tuesday was not immediately returned. No attorney was listed for Luria in online court records. He has a court date scheduled for Feb. 26.