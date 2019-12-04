Two Westminster residents were arrested Nov. 26 after the Carroll County Drug Task Force uncovered a marijuana growing operation and more than 50 plants in a Westminster home, police said.
Christopher J. Martin, 30, of the unit block of West Mayer Drive, was charged with manufacturing controlled dangerous substances (CDS), CDS possession with intent to distribute, possessing equipment to manufacture CDS, keeping a dwelling/building to distribute CDS, possessing more than 10 grams of marijuana, possessing CDS that is not marijuana, and possessing drug paraphernalia, online court records show.
Martin was being held without bond as of a Monday bail review, online court records indicate.
Kara E. Koons, 30, of the residence in the 2100 block of Coon Club Road where police say they found the growing operation, faces the same charges as Martin, plus two counts of second-degree assault, online court records show. Koons was released on $2,500 bail Monday, online court records indicate.
According to the statement of probable cause filed by a Westminster police detective, police got a search and seizure warrant signed by a judge Nov. 26 for an address on Coon Club Road, and the Carroll County Drug Task Force, a partnership between law enforcement agencies in Carroll, served the warrant at about 11:10 p.m. that day. Police found Koons, Martin and a 12-year-old child in the dwelling, according to the statement.
Police found 54 marijuana plants of various sizes in pots with heat lamps, $9,365 in cash, large amounts of packaged and unpackaged “green plant like material" weighing 2 pounds, THC wax — THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the main psychoactive component of marijuana — packaging material, a digital scale, money counter, and psilocybin mushrooms, the statement reads.
During Koons’ arrest, she kicked one deputy in the shoulder and face, and kicked another deputy in the upper torso, according to the statement. Police used pepper spray against Koons, who was then treated by a medic and taken to central booking without further incident, the statement reads. The deputies did not seek medical attention, according to the statement.
A call to the number listed for Koons in online court records was not immediately returned. No attorney information was listed in online court records for Koons or Martin. Both have court dates set for Dec. 31.