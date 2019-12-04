A Westminster man was charged with second-degree assault after he allegedly grabbed a woman by the hair and threw her into a wooden railing Nov. 26.
Jason C. Mankey Jr., 26, was released on his own recognizance Nov. 27, online court records show.
According to the statement of probable cause, Mankey and the woman argued at a Westminster apartment at about 10:30 a.m. and Mankey chased her out of the residence, threatening to kill her. The woman told a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy that she ran toward a neighbor’s house with Mankey still chasing her, but no one was home, so she went to her vehicle and locked the doors, according to the statement. Mankey walked around the car, mocking her, then went inside the apartment, the statement reads.
The woman left the vehicle and ran down the driveway, then became worried about a child inside the residence, went back to the apartment, and found Mankey holding the child, according to the statement. She told Mankey to put the child down, and he did, then he grabbed the woman by the hair and walked her out the door, yelling profanities and threatening to kill her, the statement reads.
Mankey shoved the woman face-first into a wooden railing, cutting her lip and nose, according to the statement. Mankey then tried to throw her over the railing while she yelled at him to stop and swung her fists backward at him, the statement reads. Mankey stopped and went inside the apartment, while the woman left and did not return until a friend of hers called 911, according to the statement.
The victim had a scratch across the bridge of her nose and scratches on her chest, and her lip was cut and swollen, the statement reads. After speaking to the victim outside the residence at about 6:40 p.m., the deputy went inside the apartment and spoke to Mankey, who said he argued with the woman but acted in self-defense after she struck his face numerous times, according to the statement. Mankey had a minor scrape on his face, the deputy noted.
The deputy then arrested Mankey and took him to central booking, according to the statement.
No phone number or attorney were listed for Mankey in online court records. A court date is scheduled for Jan. 15.