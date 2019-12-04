According to the statement of probable cause, Mankey and the woman argued at a Westminster apartment at about 10:30 a.m. and Mankey chased her out of the residence, threatening to kill her. The woman told a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy that she ran toward a neighbor’s house with Mankey still chasing her, but no one was home, so she went to her vehicle and locked the doors, according to the statement. Mankey walked around the car, mocking her, then went inside the apartment, the statement reads.