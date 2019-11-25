A Manchester man was assaulted and stabbed by two juveniles Monday morning, according to a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office media release sent out Monday evening.
According to the release, sheriff’s deputies responded around 3:29 a.m. to a Manchester home, where they found a 56-year-old man who had been stabbed.
The man was first allegedly assaulted by a 14-year-old female using a hammer, and then allegedly stabbed by “a 13-year-old male juvenile family member,” according to the release, although it does not detail with whom the 13-year-old shared a family connection, the female, the victim, or both.
The 56-year-old was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment, according to the release, and no further details of his status were provided.
The two juveniles were taken into custody and charged, according to the release.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information that could aid police should call Det. Cory Vandergrift at 410-386-5900.