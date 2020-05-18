Manchester man charged with rape, child abuse

A Manchester man is being held without bond for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.
Paul N. Kesler, 46, faces charges of second-degree rape, second-degree child abuse, third-degree sex offense, and second-degree assault, online court records show.
On Feb. 6, the girl reported four incidents that occurred starting in 2018, according to charging documents. In November or December of 2018, the girl said Kesler gave her alcohol and raped her at a Manchester residence, charging documents read.
She said the subsequent incidents occurred at hotels in Hanover, Maryland; Ellicott City, and Ocean City, the last incident occurring just before the start of the 2019 school year, charging documents state.
There were no charges related to rape or child abuse filed against Kesler in other jurisdictions dating back to 2018, as of May 18, online court records indicate.
Police interviewed Kesler Feb. 10 at the Carroll County Advocacy and Investigations Center. Authorities executed a search and seizure warrant Feb. 26 at the Manchester residence where the girl said the first incident occurred, according to charging documents. Police found a stain on a piece of fabric, took it for testing, and seized a cell phone from a woman related to Kesler that contained pictures of the girl and Kesler, charging documents read.
A warrant for his arrest was issued May 14 and served May 16.
There was no attorney listed for Kesler in online court records Monday.
He has a bail review hearing scheduled for May 19.