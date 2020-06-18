Manchester man charged after allegedly watching woman shower through window

A Manchester man was charged after he allegedly broke into a neighbor’s bathroom while a woman was showering, police say.
Matthew C. Davis, 46, of the 3300 block of View Ridge Court, faces charges of peeping Tom and third- and fourth- degree burglary, online court records indicate. He was released Tuesday on $1,500 bond after being arrested Monday.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Manchester residence at about 9:40 p.m. May 26 for a report of a burglary, according to charging documents. A woman told police that when she got out of the shower a few minutes prior, she saw a man holding a phone and leaning through the bathroom window, the screen having been removed from the window, charging documents state.
The woman said she recognized the man from earlier that day when a neighbor’s dog got loose at about 5 p.m., charging documents read. The woman caught the dog outside her residence and was approached by the dog’s owner, who introduced himself to her as Matt, police wrote.
The woman told police she suspected Matt was the person who broke into the bathroom, according to charging documents. Police identified the man as Matthew Davis. A K-9 unit from Mount Airy Police Department was called to track footprints in the grass outside the bathroom window to Davis’ residence, charging documents read. Police confronted Davis, who appeared nervous and showed signs of intoxication, charging documents state.
Police took a photo of Davis and showed it to the woman, who identified him as the man who watched her through the bathroom window, police wrote. Davis denied involvement in the incident and gave his phone to police, who did not initially find any photos or videos of the woman on the device, according to charging documents. The phone was taken for evidence.
There was no phone number for Davis listed in court records. Davis’ attorney, Phillip Wright of Westminster, declined to comment when reached by phone Thursday.
Davis has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 14.