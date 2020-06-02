Manchester woman charged with assault after allegedly choking, hitting man

A Manchester woman was charged with assault after she allegedly choked and hit a man.
Sabrina Coryn Shaw, 27, was charged with one count of second-degree assault, according to online court records. She was released on a $10,000 bond on May 23.
According to charging documents, when police arrived to the scene, the alleged victim said he was hit multiple times and strangled. He and Shaw had been arguing, then Shaw grabbed him by the throat with two hands, choking him for about five seconds, the documents state. He said he was then hit the face with open and closed hands multiple times.
The man said he attempted to leave the vicinity but Shaw choked him with two hands again and pushed up against a wall, according to charging documents, then he was hit in the face and neck with open and closed hand again. While being interviewed, police noticed red marks on both sides of his face and on his neck, according to the documents, and his right eye was bloodshot.
When police made contact with Shaw, she said she was engaged in a verbal argument with the victim that escalated into a physical altercation. She continued to tell police that she “lost it” and began choking and hitting the alleged victim with open and closed hands. Police didn’t notice any signs of injury on Shaw.
There was no attorney listed for Shaw in online court records Tuesday morning. Shaw could not be reached for comment.
Shaw has a court date scheduled for Oct. 7.