Manchester man charged with assault after allegedly pushing man down stairs

When police arrived, the man said he thought his left ankle was broken and he had pain in his left shoulder, charging documents read. The man told police he argued with Sigismondi at about midnight, Sigismondi punched him multiple times in the face and in the back of the head, then he shoved the man in the chest, pushing him into the stairwell, charging documents state. The man told police he fell down six steps then stopped at the stairwell’s landing, according to charging documents.