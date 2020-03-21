Manchester man charged with assault after allegedly pushing man down stairs

A Manchester man faces charges of first- and second-degree assault after he allegedly pushed a man down the stairs, police say.
Collin J. Sigismondi, 24, was released on recognizance March 13, online court records show, after being arrested March 11.
A witness told Carroll County Sheriff’s Office that Sigismondi pushed a man down a flight of stairs at a Manchester residence, causing injury, according to charging documents.
When police arrived, the man said he thought his left ankle was broken and he had pain in his left shoulder, charging documents read. The man told police he argued with Sigismondi at about midnight, Sigismondi punched him multiple times in the face and in the back of the head, then he shoved the man in the chest, pushing him into the stairwell, charging documents state. The man told police he fell down six steps then stopped at the stairwell’s landing, according to charging documents.
Police wrote that the man’s ankle was red and swollen, he had a small cut bleeding on his right hand, redness on his face below his eye, and his glasses were damaged. The Lineboro fire department took the man to Carroll Hospital for his injuries, charging documents read, where it was determined the man suffered a dislocated shoulder and fractured and dislocated ankle.
Police did not initially find Sigismondi on the property, charging documents state. The report did not say where police arrested him.
Sigismondi declined to comment when reached by phone Friday.
There was no specific attorney listed for him in online court records. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 8.