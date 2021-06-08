Four mailboxes in Finksburg have exploded. Officials are asking for public’s help in identifying suspect.

A series of mailbox explosions in the Finksburg area has the Office of the State Fire Marshal requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office contacted deputy state fire marshals after receiving a complaint of a mailbox explosion on Saturday, May 28. Investigators have investigated three more, with the latest being Saturday, June 5. Investigators have recovered evidence consistent with fireworks being placed within the mailbox.
The following addresses reported their mailboxes destroyed by fireworks:
- 1900 block of Green Mill Road, Finksburg.
- 2000 block of Carrollton Road, Finksburg.
- 3500 block of Niner Road, Finksburg.
- 1200 block Bollinger Road, Westminster.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal requests those living in the area or anyone passing through or who had their mailbox damaged due to an explosive and did not report it to call the Northeast Regional Arson Tipline at 410-386-3050.