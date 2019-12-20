A Lothian man was charged after he allegedly stole a credit card from a vehicle at Bear Branch Nature Center and attempted to use it.
Charles Allen Fry Jr., 23, of the 200 block of B Street, has been charged with one count each of charging another’s credit card between $1,500 to $25,000, theft from $1,500 to under $25,000, rogue and vagabond, attempting to charge another’s credit card between $100 to $1,500, and stealing another’s credit card. Fry is currently being held without bond after a Wednesday bail review.
According to charging documents, the victim saw a tan car pulled away from next to their vehicle as they hit the panic button after returning from a hike at the Westminster nature center on Dec. 6. Police noted potential signs of a break-in on the vehicle.
The victim later received a phone call from their bank regarding a fraudulent charge that was attempted and declined at Target in Westminster for over $900, according to the charging documents. It was only after the call that the victim realized two of their credit cards were missing from their wallet. The victim later received another call from another bank saying a suspicious purchase was made at Walmart in Hampstead for about $1,100.
The victim later found out there were two previous charges on the first card prior to the declined purchase at Target, according to the documents. The first charge was for $1,034.56 at the Walmart in Hampstead and the second charge was for $500 at the same Walmart for a Walmart gift card. A Walmart employee was able to provide the transaction receipt and photographs of the suspect. Police were also able to attain photos of the suspect in Target, the documents note.
Police identified the suspect as Fry, who was also linked to similar theft cases in Frederick.
Fry has a court date scheduled for Feb. 25. He is being represented by the Carroll County Public Defender’s Office.