Westminster man charged with assault for allegedly slapping woman holding baby

A Westminster man was charged with second-degree assault after he allegedly slapped a woman, who then fell over while holding her baby July 18.
Ryan A. Longley, 29, was released on his own recognizance July 18 after being charged, according to online court documents.
According to the statement of probable cause, during an argument, Longley slapped a woman while she held a 5-month-old baby, causing the woman to “fall on her back while still holding [the baby] in her arms.” The woman told a deputy of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office she tried to record the incident on her cell phone, but Longley deleted it.
Police noticed a cut on the victim’s right thumb and red marks on the left side of her face, according to the statement.
The police report did not indicate whether the baby was injured in the fall or where the alleged incident occurred.
A phone call made to Longley was not immediately returned Monday. No attorney information for Longley was listed in online court records. A court date is scheduled for Sept. 25.