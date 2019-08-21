Owings Mills man charged with assault, burglary in Eldersburg

An Owings Mills man was charged with assault and burglary after he allegedly broke into a house and fought a man.
Garret V. Lewis, 23, of the 4600 block of Wards Chapel Road, was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree assault, fourth-degree burglary, and malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,000, according to online court records. He was initially held without bond Aug. 19 then released on $1,500 bail after an Aug. 20 bail review hearing, online court records show.
According to the application for the statement of charges, a woman who was “house sitting” for the owner of a home in the 6900 block of Marriottsville Road, Eldersburg, Aug. 15 at about 7:32 p.m. heard banging upstairs while she was in the basement with a male friend. The woman went upstairs, heard a loud bang coming from the garage door and saw Lewis standing inside the house, according to the statement. Lewis walked past her, went into the basement, and fought the man there, the statement reads.
The man said Lewis slapped him on both sides of his neck several times then told him to “get up and shake hands," according to the statement. They started to fight again, and the man picked up Lewis by his legs and pushed him into the drywall, causing it to break, the statement reads. Lewis then left the residence, according to the statement.
A deputy of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office saw the drywall was caved in and estimated the damage to be $100, the statement reads. Police found the deadbolt lock on the door entering the house from the attached garage was broken, its parts on the floor, and the wooden door was split from the side where the locks enter the frame, according to the statement. The estimated value of the lock is $20 whereas damage to the door was about $500, the statement reads.
Lewis did not return a call for comment. His attorney could not be immediately reached. A court date was scheduled for Sept. 18.