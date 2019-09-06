Westminster man charged with assault after allegedly punching woman

A Westminster man faces two counts of second-degree assault after he punched a woman in the face Aug. 27, police say.
Johnny M. Lewis, 40, of the 100 block of W. Main St., was charged Aug. 28 and released Aug. 30 upon posting $6,000 bail, electronic court records show.
According to the application for the statement of charges, Lewis and the woman argued in the unit block of Bond Street at about 11 p.m. when Lewis grabbed the woman’s arm to try to calm her down and bruised her. Lewis left the area, the woman said something about his mother, then Lewis returned and punched her face, the statement reads.
Westminster police noted a bruise on the victim’s right arm and a “red mark” on her inner lip, according to the statement.
No phone number was listed for Lewis in court documents. The Carroll County public defender’s office declined to comment on the case. A court date is scheduled for Nov. 6.