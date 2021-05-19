Hampstead man facing charges after police say he assaulted, threatened to kill woman

A Hampstead man is facing assault charges after a Sunday night incident in which a woman was allegedly deprived of oxygen and head-butted, police said.
Jeffrey Robert Lawson, 36, is being held without bond after being charged with first-degree assault, a felony, and second-degree assault, according to electronic court records.
According to charging documents, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for an assault in progress at 10:21 p.m. Sunday and met with a woman outside a residence who said Lawson had assaulted and threatened to kill her.
The woman told police she was eating a salad when Lawson shoved her to the floor, causing her to sustain scratches to her elbows and forearms. While on the floor, according to charging documents, Lawson forced lettuce into her mouth and covered her nasal passage leaving her unable to breathe and fearing that she was going to die. She also said Lawson head-butted her during the struggle. Police wrote that lettuce was observed on the floor and a lump the size of a quarter was observed on the woman’s forehead.
The woman said she locked herself in the bathroom, but that Lawson was able to gain entry and attempted to remove articles of her clothing, according to charging documents. Scratches were observed by police on the woman’s left outer and inner thigh as well as scratches and scrapes on her left knee. She told police she was able to separate from Lawson and exit through the bathroom window.
No attorney was listed for Lawson, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 9, according to electronic court records.