Hampstead man facing charges after police say he assaulted, threatened to kill woman

The woman told police she was eating a salad when Lawson shoved her to the floor, causing her to sustain scratches to her elbows and forearms. While on the floor, according to charging documents, Lawson forced lettuce into her mouth and covered her nasal passage leaving her unable to breathe and fearing that she was going to die. She also said Lawson head-butted her during the struggle. Police wrote that lettuce was observed on the floor and a lump the size of a quarter was observed on the woman’s forehead.