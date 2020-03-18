Laurel man charged with assault in Carroll

A Laurel man was charged with assaulting a woman who police say ended up in Carroll Hospital.
Samy Abed-Elnor, 39, was charged with second-degree assault March 8 and released on recognizance March 11, online court records show.
The woman told Carroll County Sheriff’s Office that Abed-Elnor and she argued, she went outside into the cold to get a neighbor’s attention, then Abed-Elnor followed her and grabbed her arm, according to charging documents. The woman went back inside with him, complained of pain, and Abed-Elnor took her to the hospital, charging documents state.
The woman told a nurse that Abed-Elnor kicked, smacked, and punched her in the back, charging documents read. There were no visible injuries on the woman’s back, but hospital staff said they would examine her further, according to charging documents.
When police spoke to Abed-Elnor, he said the incident was unfounded, as were previous incidents, charging documents state. He said they were arguing, she got upset, went outside in the cold with little clothing on, and began screaming and crying, charging documents read. Abed-Elnor told police he tried to calm the woman down, asked her to come inside, then grabbed her arm when she stumbled and fell on her way up the steps to the residence, according to charging documents. Abed-Elnor said he did not mean to harm her and would not lay a hand on her, charging documents state.
There was no phone number or attorney listed for Abed-Elnor in court documents. He has a court date set for May 20.