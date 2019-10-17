A Carroll County jury found a Baltimore man guilty of illegal possession of a handgun and ammunition Wednesday after deliberating for less than 30 minutes.
Larry T. Neal Jr., 41, will continue to be held without bond leading up to his sentencing, which has yet to be scheduled, according to a Wednesday night news release from the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office.
He faces a minimum sentence of five years incarceration without possibility of parole, the release reads. The case was heard in the Circuit Court of Carroll County.
On April 2, a deputy of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office stopped Neal’s vehicle for speeding and the deputy smelled marijuana, according to the release. Police found in the vehicle: two cell phones, a digital scale with white residue, a box of unused sandwich baggies, marijuana and tetrahydrocannabinol, a fully loaded Smith and Wesson .40 caliber M&P 40 handgun and a 30-round extended magazine containing 28 rounds, the release states. Police also found Eutylone, a schedule I controlled dangerous substance, in Neal’s sweatshirt pocket, according to the release.
According to the statement of probable cause, police pulled Neal over just before 1 a.m. on Md. 140. A deputy saw a clear plastic bag hanging out of Neal’s sweatshirt pocket containing “a white rock like substance,” that the responding deputy identified as crack cocaine, and Neal was placed under arrest, according to the statement.
The gun found in the vehicle was checked through dispatch and found to be reported stolen, the statement reads.
“Neal is prohibited from possessing handguns and ammunition based on a 2008 conviction for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm with a nexus to a drug trafficking crime, and a 1997 conviction for possession with intent to distribute cocaine,” the release states.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and Westminster Police Department investigated and the case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Courtney R. Colonese of the Major Offender Unit, according to the release.
The attorney listed for Neal, Henry Barnes, did not immediately return a call for comment.