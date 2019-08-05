Manchester man among three federally indicted on kidnapping, sex trafficking charges

Joshua I. Lankford, of Manchester, was among three individuals federally indicted after allegedly aiding in the kidnapping and trafficking of a woman in Maryland and Delaware.
Lankford, 30, was indicted by a federal grand jury on four counts of aiding and abetting in kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, sex trafficking by force and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. A detention hearing is scheduled for Aug. 5 in Baltimore. According to the indictment, Lankford was a resident of Delaware at the time the alleged crimes were committed.
Lakeya N. Aldridge, 39, and Kevonne L. Murphy, 27, both of Federalsburg, were also charged in the indictment.
Lankford was also known as Light Bright and Yellow, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland.
According to the indictment, between Oct. 1 and Oct. 30, 2018, Aldridge, Lankford and Murphy “engaged in the business of recruiting, enticing, harboring, transporting, advertising, and maintaining” a Maryland woman to engage in commercial sex acts for their financial benefit.
The three individuals caused the woman to seek out and solicit customers via the internet and rented hotel rooms and transported the woman to “out calls” in other locations to engage in commercial sex acts in Maryland and Delaware, according to the indictment.
Aldridge allegedly provided narcotics, including heroin, to the victim to “recruit, entice, and maintain” her in engaging in the acts. According to the news release, on Oct. 29, the three threatened and physically assaulted the woman in order to physically transport her from Federalsburg — in Maryland, east of the Chesapeake Bay, near the Delaware state line — to Laurel, Delaware.
Each defendant faces up to life in prison for any one of the charges. The mandatory minimum charge for sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion is 15 years in prison.
The Maryland Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case in addition to the Maryland State Police, the Federalsburg Police Department, the Delaware State Police and Delaware Department of Justice.
No attorney was listed for any of the defendants in online court records. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mary W. Setzer and Matthew DellaBetta are assigned to prosecute the case.
Suspected instances of human trafficking may be reported to Homeland Security Investigations’ tip line at 866-DHS-2ICE (1-866-347-2423) or by completing its online tip form. Both are staffed around the clock by investigators.