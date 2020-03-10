Hyattsville man convicted after being found with improvised weapon in Sykesville prison

An incarcerated man was convicted on weapons charges Monday after he was found with a sharpened metal improvised weapon in a Maryland prison last April.
Antonio Lancaster, 33, of Hyattsville, was found guilty by a jury in the Circuit Court of Carroll County of possession of a weapon while in confinement and possession of contraband. He is awaiting sentencing. The maximum sentence he could face is 10 years.
Lancaster was incarcerated at the Central Maryland Correctional Facility in Sykesville, serving a sentence for a robbery conviction. On April 27, correctional officers found a “7-inch homemade metal weapon sharpened to a point on one end which was concealed in his right sock,” according to a news release from the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Carroll County State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo is quoted in the release as saying that his office “will continue to aggressively prosecute those inmates that possess contraband in our facilities as it presents a danger to not only other inmates but to corrections officers as well.”
"We thank the corrections officers and the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services for their investigation and cooperation in helping to secure this conviction.”
Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer J. Brady prosecuted the case.