A Union Bridge woman was charged with second-degree assault after she allegedly bit a woman at a Union Bridge residence Monday, police say.
Leigh-Ann Knowles, 28, was released on $1,000 bail Tuesday, online court records show.
According to the statement of probable cause, Knowles argued with a woman, pushed her out of the bathroom doorway she was standing in, grabbed her and bit her right arm, the victim told police.
Knowles said the woman was blocking the doorway and wouldn’t let her exit, so Knowles pushed her out of the way, then bit her in the fight that followed, according to the statement. Knowles said the other woman pushed and grabbed her during the altercation, the statement reads.
Police arrived at about 7:44 p.m., according to the statement. A Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a bite mark on the victim’s arm and did not see any injuries on Knowles, the statement reads.
Police arrested Knowles and took her to central booking, according to the statement. No charges were filed against the other woman in online court records as of Wednesday morning.
When reached by phone, Knowles did not comment on the case. No attorney information for Knowles was listed in online court records. A court date is scheduled for Dec. 4.