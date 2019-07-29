Police force garage open with sledgehammer, find man living inside

The owner of the garage in the 900 block of Washington Road told Maryland State Police that Knock had been renting the garage for storage, but was living in it and not paying rent, according to the statement of probable cause. The owner showed police a judge-signed court order from the Circuit Court of Carroll County that granted possession of the storage unit/garage to the property owner and stated Knock owed an additional $6,600 to the property owner, according to the statement. Knock received a copy of the court order, the statement reads.