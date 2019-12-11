According to the statement of probable cause, Knight owed a man $10,000 for a “settlement” and invited him to his residence to pick up money Monday. Knight gave the man an envelope with about $500, the man said that was not the amount they agreed upon, and Knight started yelling at the man and a friend who came with him, according to the statement. The man went to use the bathroom before leaving, then Knight followed him down the hall, grabbed him by the throat and pushed him against the wall, the statement reads.