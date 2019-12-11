A Hampstead man was charged with second-degree assault for grabbing a man by the throat when confronted about money he allegedly owed, police said.
Timothy W. E. Knight Sr., 60, of the 1100 block of Cedarbrook Road, was released on his own recognizance Tuesday, online court records indicate.
According to the statement of probable cause, Knight owed a man $10,000 for a “settlement” and invited him to his residence to pick up money Monday. Knight gave the man an envelope with about $500, the man said that was not the amount they agreed upon, and Knight started yelling at the man and a friend who came with him, according to the statement. The man went to use the bathroom before leaving, then Knight followed him down the hall, grabbed him by the throat and pushed him against the wall, the statement reads.
The victim pushed Knight away, left the residence with his friend and called police when they arrived at the Hampstead Walmart, according to the statement. Police arrived at about 5:45 p.m. They noted that the victim had a mark on his throat, and the victim’s friend told a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy that he witnessed the assault earlier that day.
Police went to Knight’s residence to ask him about the incident, and he said he called the man to come get $500, then when the man and his friend arrived they began demanding $10,000, according to the statement. Knight told police he then went down the hall and the man followed him, trying to start something. Knight said he defended himself by grabbing the man by the throat and telling him and the friend to leave, the statement reads.
A call made to the phone number listed for Knight in court records was not immediately returned for comment. No attorney was listed for Knight in online court records. A court date is scheduled for Feb. 12.