Hampstead man charged with assault after alleged knife threat

The woman told police she was on her way to pick up her child when she saw a man, later identified as Campson, in the middle of the road, charging documents read. As the woman’s car turned on to Royal Avenue, Campson yelled an expletive at her for allegedly not using a turn signal, then he approached her after she parked, police wrote. Campson’s clenched his fists, the two “exchanged words,” then he pulled a folding knife from his pocket and opened it, according to charging documents.