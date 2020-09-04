Hampstead man charged with assault after alleged knife threat

A Hampstead man faces assault charges after he allegedly pulled a knife on a woman on the way to pick up her child, police say.
William A. Campson Jr., 30, of the 4300 block of Sycamore Drive, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, according to online court records. He was released on $5,000 bond Aug. 26.
Police responded to the area of Royal Avenue and Century Street on Aug. 21 at about 12:17 p.m. for a knife threat, according to charging documents. Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Hampstead police, and Maryland State Police searched the area for the suspect.
The woman told police she was on her way to pick up her child when she saw a man, later identified as Campson, in the middle of the road, charging documents read. As the woman’s car turned on to Royal Avenue, Campson yelled an expletive at her for allegedly not using a turn signal, then he approached her after she parked, police wrote. Campson’s clenched his fists, the two “exchanged words,” then he pulled a folding knife from his pocket and opened it, according to charging documents.
The woman made a phone call and began shouting to draw the attention of other pedestrians, then Campson walked away, charging documents state. While the woman was on the phone, Campson yelled, disputing the incident and accusing the woman of trying to strike him, charging documents read. No criminal charges had beenfiled against the woman related to the incident as of Thursday evening.
The woman took a photo of Campson with her phone, which led to police identifying him, police wrote. He was arrested Aug. 25.
A witness told police they saw a man matching Campson’s description pull something out of his pocket and show it to the woman on Royal Avenue, charging documents state.
Campson declined to comment when reached by phone. Online court records indicate he is to be represented by a public defender, but there was no specific attorney listed for him as of Thursday.
He has a court date scheduled for Sept. 24.