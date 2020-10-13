Westminster man charged after allegedly robbing woman with knife

A Westminster man faces robbery charges after he allegedly threatened a woman with a knife and took her phone.
James A. Hinds, 29, was charged with armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault, and theft of property valued less than $100, online court records show. He was released on his own recognizance Tuesday.
Two women and two children walking in the area of Carroll and West Main streets in Westminster Oct. 4 were approached by Hinds, who came out of an alleyway and threatened one woman with a knife, according to charging documents. The other woman stepped between them and told Hinds to leave them alone, the documents read. Hinds took one woman’s cellphone and threatened to kill her and her loved ones if she reported him to the police, then ran off, charging documents state.
Hinds is known to the woman he threatened, police wrote. Westminster police took the report from the victim Oct. 9.
There was no phone number listed for Hinds in court records. He did not have an attorney listed Tuesday. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 4.