Westminster man charged after allegedly robbing woman with knife

Two women and two children walking in the area of Carroll and West Main streets in Westminster Oct. 4 were approached by Hinds, who came out of an alleyway and threatened one woman with a knife, according to charging documents. The other woman stepped between them and told Hinds to leave them alone, the documents read. Hinds took one woman’s cellphone and threatened to kill her and her loved ones if she reported him to the police, then ran off, charging documents state.