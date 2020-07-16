Man allegedly held knife to person’s neck in Taneytown

A Thurmont man faces charges after police say he held a knife to someone’s neck in Taneytown.
Nevin L. Smith Jr., who turns 31 on July 18, of the 200 block of Moser Circle, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, according to online court records. He was released on his own recognizance Thursday.
Taneytown police responded to the 100 block of Grand Drive at about 8:50 p.m. July 2, according to charging documents. A male, whose age was not provided, and two 17-year-old girls were waiting in a vehicle for a friend when a white SUV-type vehicle — possibly a Jeep — pulled up, they told police, charging documents state.
The man in the SUV, later identified as Smith, told the male he heard he was speaking ill of his mother, then they argued, Smith got out of his vehicle, held a knife to the male’s neck and threatened to kill him, charging documents read. Smith told him he had a gun, too, police wrote.
The male slapped the knife away, cut his hand and Smith drove off, according to charging documents. Police wrote that the male had a small cut on his hand. The male told police he did not know Smith, but pointed to the residence where Smith’s mother was, charging documents read. When police went to speak to Smith’s mother they found her talking with Smith, charging documents state.
The teenage girls corroborated their friend’s statements, according to charging documents. One of the girls added that Smith pulled up because of complaints about their car being too loud, police wrote.
A call to the number listed for Smith in court records was an incorrect number, according to the person who answered Thursday. There was no attorney listed for Smith in online court records Thursday.
Smith has a court date set for Aug. 14.