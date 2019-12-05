According to the statement of charges, witnesses told Maryland State Police they were sitting in a car at a red light on westbound Md. 140 at the intersection with Malcolm Drive on Nov. 10 when their vehicle was almost rear-ended by a red Dodge Ram. Three witnesses noted that the male driver of the truck seemed angry at the woman in the passenger seat, who tried to get out of the vehicle, but the man grabbed her by the back of the neck and pulled her back in, according to the statement. The witnesses then saw the man punch her in the face and shoulder area several times, the statement reads.