A Pennsylvania man stands accused of assault after three witnesses told police they saw him attack a woman in a vehicle while stopped at a light in Westminster.
John R. Kluver Jr., 26, of the 3700 block of Baltimore Pike in Littlestown, Pennsylvania, was charged with second-degree assault Nov. 11 and the warrant for his arrest was served Nov. 22, online court records show. He was released on his own recognizance the day of his arrest, online court records show.
According to the statement of charges, witnesses told Maryland State Police they were sitting in a car at a red light on westbound Md. 140 at the intersection with Malcolm Drive on Nov. 10 when their vehicle was almost rear-ended by a red Dodge Ram. Three witnesses noted that the male driver of the truck seemed angry at the woman in the passenger seat, who tried to get out of the vehicle, but the man grabbed her by the back of the neck and pulled her back in, according to the statement. The witnesses then saw the man punch her in the face and shoulder area several times, the statement reads.
Police arrived at the scene at about 2:07 p.m. and, during an interview with a trooper, Kluver seemed nervous and turned away while speaking, according to the statement. Kluver denied hitting the woman and said they were just “messing around," and the woman told police that Kluver never assaulted her, the statement reads.
Police did not notice any physical injuries on the victim, so they did not initially arrest Kluver, according to the statement. Later that day, police called the witnesses and heard their accounts of what occurred, then police issued a warrant for Kluver’s arrest, the statement reads.
No attorney was listed for Kluver in online court records. A call to the number listed for Kluver for comment was not immediately returned Wednesday. A court date is scheduled for Feb. 12.