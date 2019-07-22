Hampstead man charged with assault after allegedly kicking woman he knocked to the ground

A Hampstead man faces assault charges after allegedly pushing several people and kicking a woman in the face July 19.
Connor J. Kline, 19, was charged with disorderly conduct and two counts of second-degree assault, then released on $10,000 bail July 20, according to online court documents.
Two of the six people standing by a vehicle outside a Hampstead residence told Hampstead Police that Kline assaulted them earlier when they tried to help another woman retrieve her possessions from the residence and leave, according to the statement of probable cause.
The victims told police that Kline “started to punch everyone," pushed several people, knocked one woman to the ground, and kicked her in the face, the statement reads. The police officer noticed one victim’s face was red and she had a cut on her arm, the statement reads.
When the police officer went up to the home’s door, Kline came out and started “yelling at the top of this voice at everyone" and did not listen when the officer told him to stop, the statement reads.
A phone call made to Kline for comment was not immediately returned Monday. No attorney information was listed for Kline in online court documents. A court date is scheduled for Sept. 24.