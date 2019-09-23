Taneytown man sentenced to 8 years in federal prison on firearms, witness tampering charges

A Taneytown man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison Monday having previously pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms and intimidating a witness.
Jason Kiser, 40, of the 4000 block of Francis Scott Key Highway, was arrested in May 2018, on charges of illegally possessing firearms and ammunition with a prior conviction.
In July, 2018, Kiser lit the car of a witness on fire outside the witness’ home. He pleaded guilty to the firearms charges and charges of witness tampering in federal court in April.
U.S. District Court Judge Deborah Chasanow sentenced Kiser to eight years in prison Monday, followed by 36 months of supervised release after serving his time.
U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur was quoted in a media release as issuing the same statement he had at the time Kiser pleaded guilty.
“We take witness tampering and witness retaliation very seriously,” Hur said in a statement. “Those who tamper with or retaliate against a witness will face federal prosecution and federal prison, where there is no parole — ever.”
Kiser was originally arrested as part of a joint investigation of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Tobacco.
In May 2018, Kiser had brought the lower receiver of an AR-15 style rifle, rifle parts and a second complete AR-15 style rifle to a Taneytown gun shop with a request that the shop build a complete rifle from the parts and make modifications to the second rile.
The shop owner, knowing Kiser had a background that could make it illegal for him to possessing firearms, informed investigators, and when Kiser came to pick up the firearms on May 11, he was arrested outside the gun shop. A search of his residence also found a shotgun, a box of 12-gauge shotgun shells and .223 rifle ammunition.
At the time, Kiser was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
On July 17, 2018, the gun shop owner woke up to find his vehicle on fire where it was parked outside his home. Investigators found items at the scene — a glove and bolt cutters — containing DNA that matched Kiser’s.
Kiser was indicted on firearms and witness tampering charges by a federal grand jury that October.
He pleaded guilty to the charges in April, 2019, in a plea agreement that stipulated a sentence of 8-10 years.